The war. The occupiers shelled five railway stations, the Russian military captured Kherson City Council, the Armed Forces of Ukraine liberated more than 900 settlements so far. Day 62: live coverage

In the morning of April 25, in just one hour five railway stations in central and western Ukraine came under enemy fire, killing one and injuring four. In Kherson, the Russian military seized the city council building. They removed Ukrainian flags and ordered all workers to leave the premises. As of the evening of April 25, 931 settlements had already been de-occupied, though many cities and communities are still under the temporary control of the Russian army. Read about the main events of the 62nd day of the war in our live coverage (and here's what happened on April 25). This coverage is the copy of the one in Ukrainian: we provide the same detailed picture of the war for readers in both languages. The “...” sign means that the message is now being translated into English and will appear soon. Meanwhile you can support our work: we now rely mostly on the help from our readers. Thank you!