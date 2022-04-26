Germany will send Gepard anti-aircraft systems to Ukraine

The German Ministry of Defense has announced a decision to supply Ukraine with Gepard anti-aircraft systems.
This is stated in the message of the ministry.
The decision was announced during a meeting of NATO defense ministers and Allies at the Ramstein military base in Germany. The topic of the meeting was military assistance to Ukraine.
- On April 14, the European Union closed a loophole that allowed EU governments to export tens of millions of euros in weapons to Russia last year alone, despite an embargo that took effect in 2014 after Russia annexed Ukrainian Crimea.
- On April 20, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock announced that her country would suspend oil imports from Russia by the end of the year.