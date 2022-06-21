Events on June 21 in the review of “Babel”: the Armed Forces hit the garrison of the occupiers on the island of Snake, the Russians massively fired on Kharkiv

At night, Russia again fired artillery at Dnipropetrovsk oblast, striking on the outskirts of the village of Maryanske in the Kryvyi Rih oblast, on the border with Kherson oblast. People were not affected, the shell fell into the field and cut off the power line. The occupiers fired "Grad" at a school in Avdiivka. This is the third school destroyed by the Russians in this city. In total, the Russians have already destroyed about 200 schools in the oblast. More than 10 high-rise buildings, private houses and a police station building were destroyed by heavy shelling in Lysychansk. At least one person was killed. The day before, three people were killed and seven others were injured in the Russian shelling in Kharkiv oblast. Also today, the Russian military fired on the Industrial District of Kharkiv, killing five people. At about 12:30, the Russians fired on the village of Bezruky in Kharkiv oblast, the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutorʼs Office said. An 8-year-old girl, who was in the yard at the time, was killed and her relative was injured in the shelling.

In occupied Mariupol, patients with diabetes have their legs amputated due to insulin deficiency. Surgeons perform up to five limb amputation surgeries daily.

Ukrainian defenders struck the Zmuuny island — the Russian garrison suffered heavy losses. Details are not reported. In addition, in the morning a pair of Ukrainian helicopters struck at a concentration of Russian manpower and equipment, and the artillery completed more than 100 fire tasks. According to preliminary data, 26 occupiers were killed, a tank, an armored tractor, three armored and four trucks were destroyed.

Another exchange of bodies of fallen servicemen took place in Zaporizhzhia oblast — Ukraine returned the bodies of 35 of its defenders.

German artillery units Panzerhaubitze 2000 arrived in Ukraine. The German government has published a list of weapons that Ukraine will receive — 30 Gepard anti-aircraft guns, IRIS-T air defense system, MARS air defense system, M113 armored personnel carrier, Panzerhaubitzen 2000 howitzers and much more. At the same time, Slovakia did not agree with Germany on tanks for Ukraine. Bratislava was offered only 15 Leopard 2A4 tanks for 30 Soviet T-72s.

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has returned duties and VAT on imported goods and customs clearance of cars — the new rules will take effect on July 1. In addition, the Council passed in first reading Bill 7427, which introduces a moratorium on raising gas and heating prices and tariffs during martial law and six months after its termination.

In Crimea, the occupiers said they could not save all the people affected by the June 20 strike on drilling rigs in the Black Sea. A total of 109 people were there at the time of the attack, seven went missing, three received burns and shrapnel wounds, and 94 people were evacuated.

Dmitry Muratov, editor-in-chief of Russiaʼs Novaya Gazeta, sold his Nobel Peace Prize medal in 2021 for a record $ 103.5 million. Proceeds will be donated to UNICEF to help Ukrainian refugees. This is the highest selling price of a Nobel medal in history. The buyerʼs name is unknown.