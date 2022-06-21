The Verkhovna Rada returned duties on imported goods and car customs clearance

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has returned the duties and taxes of VAT on imported goods and customs clearance of cars — the new rules will take effect on July 1.

This was announced by the MP of the Voice faction Yaroslav Zheleznyak.

The relevant government bill № 7418 was supported in two readings at once — 234 votes in favor.

In addition, the Council in the first reading approved the "customs visa-free" (№ 7420) and accession to the NCTS system.