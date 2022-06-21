Five people were killed by Russian shelling of the Kharkiv Industrial District

The Russian military fired on the Industrial District of Kharkiv. Five people died.
This was announced by the head of the Kharkiv Oblast Police Investigation Department Serhiy Bolvinov.
Commercial and residential buildings came under fire. No military facility.
Preliminarily, they fired from the Hurricane MLRS.
Five people were killed and 11 were injured.
- Today, Russian troops fired on Kharkiv again. The shells flew into the industrial area of the city, there are dead and wounded. Sometime later, Natalia Popova, an adviser to the head of the Kharkiv oblast council, said that according to preliminary data, a child had died as a result of the shelling.