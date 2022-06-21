Russian troops are shelling Kharkiv again: there are wounded and dead

On June 21, Russian troops fired on Kharkiv again. The shells flew into the industrial area of the city, there are dead and wounded.

This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration Oleg Syniegubov in his Telegram.

"The occupiers are again shelling residential areas of Kharkiv and terrorizing the civilian population!" The shelling was recorded in the Industrial District, according to preliminary data — 7 civilians were injured," he wrote.

Some time later, Natalia Popova, an adviser to the head of the Kharkiv Oblast council, said that according to preliminary data, a child had died as a result of the shelling.