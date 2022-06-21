Ukraine returned the bodies of another 35 defenders

In Zaporizhzhia Oblast, another operation took place to transfer the bodies of fallen servicemen — Ukraine returned the bodies of 35 of its defenders.

This was reported on Tuesday, June 21, by the Ministry of Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories.

The operation was carried out in cooperation with the Ministry of Reintegration, the Security Service of Ukraine, the General Staff and intelligence. The process of returning the bodies of the dead Ukrainian soldiers continues.