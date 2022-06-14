The bodies of the dead were exchanged in Zaporizhzhia oblast. Ukraine returns 64 Azovstal defenders

The bodies of the dead were exchanged in Zaporizhia oblast. Ukraine has returned 64 Azovstal defenders for their dignified burial.

This was reported by the Ministry for Reintegration of the Temporary Occupied Territories.

It is stated that the relevant agreement was reached as a result of negotiations with the participation of the Commissioner for Missing Persons Oleh Kotenko. The operation was carried out in cooperation with the Ministry of Reintegration, the Security Service of Ukraine, the General Staff and intelligence.

The process of returning the bodies of the dead Ukrainian soldiers continues.