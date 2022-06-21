Tariffs for gas and heat for the population will not increase during the war — the parliament supported the bill

The Verkhovna Rada passed in the first reading bill #7427, which introduces a moratorium on raising gas and heating prices and tariffs during martial law and six months after its termination.

The price of natural gas for household consumers cannot be higher than it was on February 24, 2022.

The bill temporarily prohibits the gas supplier from forcibly collecting debts from consumers, in particular, to include these debts in the payment account, to file lawsuits, to collect these debts compulsorily or to suspend gas supplies due to debts.

At the same time, the bill provides for compensation of losses and losses for businesses in the field of heat supply. They will be covered from the state budget. Funds incurred as a result of the moratorium are planned to be financed by increasing the expenditures of the special fund of the State Budget by 264 billion hryvnias (the corresponding bill #7429 deputies also approved in the first reading).