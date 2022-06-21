Business Insider: Germany and Slovakia have not agreed on the supply of tanks to Ukraine

Slovakia has not agreed with Germany on an agreement to supply Ukraine with T-72 tanks to replace them with German Leopard 2A4s.

This was reported by Business Insider.

Slovakia withdrew from the planned deal, as Germany offered only 15 tanks in exchange for 30 Soviet-made T-72 tanks. The Slovak Ministry of Defense has stated that 15 main Leopard battle tanks cannot compensate for the refusal of 30 T-72s.

Negotiations are underway with allies to find acceptable forms of support for Ukraine for Slovakia.