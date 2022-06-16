Slovakia donates helicopters and ammunition to MLRS to Ukraine

Slovakia has donated four Mi-17 and one Mi-2 helicopters to Ukraine, as well as ammunition for Hail multiple rocket launchers.

This was announced by Defense Minister Jaroslav Naď, reports Aktuality.

"This aid to Ukraine, like all previous supplies, will be reimbursed to Slovakia from the European Peace Fund, which is a strong demonstration of the European Unionʼs solidarity with Ukraine," he said, adding that helicopters were already in Ukraine.