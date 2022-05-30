Slovakia to hand over Zuzana 2 self- propelled artillery units to Ukraine

Slovakia will hand over to Ukraine 8 self-propelled artillery units Zuzana 2, caliber 155 mm.

This was reportd by the Minister of Defense of Slovakia Jaroslav Nadʼ. According to him, the Ukrainian military is already learning to use these weapons.

Zuzana 2 is an upgraded version of Zuzana 1 (which in turn is an upgrade of the Czechoslovak Dana system), developed and manufactured in Slovakia. Compared to the previous version, Zuzana 2 has a new, longer barrel, which increased the firing range to 41 km. It is also equipped with a new armored cabin. In addition, the tower has a full rotation of 360 degrees (previously it was only 60 degrees), and thanks to automation the number of crew members has been reduced from 4 to 3. The howitzer has auto-loading and is capable of 5 shots per minute.