Stories The war. Russians shelled Odesa Oblast with numerous missiles, UAF conterattack in Kherson Oblast, fighting in Sievierodonetsk moved to industrial zone. Day 118: live coverage Author: Kostia Andreikovets Date: 00:00, 21 june 2022 Debris and destroyed cars along the street in Lysychansk, June 19, 2022 The Russian army launched 14 missiles over Odesa Oblast in just three hours: fields were damaged near Ochakiv, food warehouse burned out in Odesa. The Ukrainian Armed Forces repulsed Russians from their first line of defense in Kherson Oblast and precisely hit ammunition depots in the rear. In Sievierodonetsk the fights moved to the industrial zone: most of the city is under the Russian control. Also, the occupants conduct an offensive in the direction of Lysychansk-Bakhmut highway, nearby villages are under their constant shelling. President Zelensky stated that the Russian forces are preparing to attack Kharkiv again. Follow the key events of the 118th day of the war in our live coverage (and here is what happened on June 20).