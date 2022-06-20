In Sievierodonetsk, fighting continues in the industrial zone, Ukrainian troops control only the territory of the plant “Azot”

In Luhansk oblast, in the city of Sievierodonetsk, fighting is already underway in the industrial zone, Ukrainian troops control only the territory of the Azot plant. Most of the city is under Russian control.

This was announced on the air of the telethon on Monday, June 20, by the head of the oblast Serhiy Haidai.

He stressed that the Russian army has accumulated enough reserves to launch a large-scale offensive on Sievierodonetsk: in particular, dozens of units of heavy equipment.

In addition, the Russians are advancing along the route Lysychansk — Bakhmut, nearby settlements under constant fire. Lysychansk has also been suffering from massive Russian shelling all day. Today, for the first time, the city was shelled en masse for several hours with breaks of 15 minutes. The number of dead is unknown, as it is not possible to verify this due to intense shelling.