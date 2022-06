Russian troops fired 14 missiles at Odesa oblast (within 3 hours).

Operational Command "South" reports that missiles struck Ochakiv, the mouth of the Danube, the Bilhorod-Dniester region, and Odesa itself.

In the oblast and in the suburbs of Ochakiv, agricultural land was damaged, in Odesa, a logistics food warehouse burned down — a fire on an area of over 300 square meters was promptly eliminated.

There are no civilian casualties.