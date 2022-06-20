The Armed Forces of Ukraine rejected the Russians from the first line of defense in the Kherson region

Russian troops are assigned to the second and third lines of defense. The Armed Forces struck accurate strikes at warehouses in the rear.

Serhiy Khlan, an adviser to the head of the Kherson Military Administration, announced this on the air of the Espresso TV channel.

"The Armed Forces rejected the occupier from the first line of defense, which they boasted that their defense was steadfast. Now the enemy is fortified on the second and third lines of defense. The Armed Forces inflicted accurate blows on warehouses in the rear. In Nova Kakhovka three times in a row there was an accurate hit on warehouses with enemy ammunition. There were counter-offensive operations near Sofiyivka, near the village of Davydiv Brid. There, the enemy is consolidated on the banks of the Ingulets River," Khlan said.

He noted that in Kherson oblast, the Armed Forces had an advantage over the Russians.

"We had a two-week advantage along the entire front line. This was coordinated with the guerrilla movement, which is growing in the occupied Kherson region and is working together with the Armed Forces. The two-week victories give us confidence that, having received the heavy weapons needed for a counteroffensive, we will begin to liberate our homeland," Khlan said.