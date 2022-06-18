The head of the Kherson Oblast Council Samoilenko: Kherson was seized quickly because of the betrayal of an SBU officer

During the attack on Kherson, the Russian military knew where the minefields were and moved only by roads. This information was given to the Russians by the assistant chief of the Kherson USBU — the head of the Antiterrorist Center Ihor Sadokhin. Information that the minefields did not work or were demined is not true.

This was stated in an interview with Ukrinform by the head of the Kherson Oblast Council Oleksandr Samoilenko.

"Now we also know about the detention of the assistant chief of the Kherson USBU — the head of the Anti-Terrorist Center Ihor Sadokhin, who worked for the enemy. It is believed that he told the enemy about a network of minefields and coordinated the actions of Russian aircraft when escorting a column of the Kherson SBU to evacuation," Samoilenko said.

He was detained in March. The President of Ukraine also dismissed Serhiy Kryvoruchko, the head of the Security Service of Ukraine in Kherson oblast, and deprived him of the rank of general. Law enforcement officers are also working there now.