The war. Russian rockets were shot down in Kyiv and Odesa, the occupiers stormed Sievierodonetsk and fired on Lysychansk, and the Verkhovna Rada banned Russian music in public. Day 117: live coverage

The air defense shot down a Russian missile in the sky over the Vyshhorod district in Kyiv Oblast. Two more rockets were shot down by air defense in the Odesa Oblast. In the Luhansk Oblast, the Russians continue storming the city of Sievierodonetsk to capture it completely. At the same time, they fired from aviation and artillery at the city of Lysychansk. Meanwhile, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has banned Russian music in the media and public places. Read about the main events of the one hundred and seventeenth day of the war in the "Babel" text online ( you can find the main events of June 19 here ).