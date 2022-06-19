The war. Ukraine has again exchanged prisoners with the Russians, the occupiers have struck at an oil depot in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, fighting continues in Sievierodonetsk. Day 116: live coverage

Ukraine held another exchange of prisoners with the Russians. Five Ukrainian citizens have returned home, all of them are civilians illegally detained by the Russian military. In the Novomoskovsk district of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, three Russian missiles destroyed an oil depot — at least 11 people were injured. Meanwhile, fighting continues in Sievierodonetsk, Luhansk Oblast, the difficult situation in the satellite villages of the city, in particular, heavy fighting happened in Metyolkyne. Follow the main events of the 116th day of the war in our live coverage (and here is what happened in June 18).