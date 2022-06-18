Ukraine exchanged prisoners with Russia. Five Ukrainians returned home

Today, the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War held another exchange according to the 5 to 5 formula. Five Ukrainian citizens returned home. All those released are civilians illegally detained by the Russian military.

This was reported by the Main Intelligence Directorate.

Four civilians were captured by the Russians during the fighting in Kyiv oblast. Three of them — during the occupation of Hostomel.

The body of one of the dead defenders of Ukraine was also returned.