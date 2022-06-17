News

Ukrainian paramedic Yulia Taira Paievska was released from Russian captivity.

This was announced by President Volodymyr Zelensky in his video address.

"We managed to release from captivity "Taira" - Ukrainian paramedic Julia Paievska. I am grateful to everyone who worked for this result. "Taira" is already at home. We will continue to work to liberate everyone," the president said.