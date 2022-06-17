Ukrainian paramedic Yulia Taira Paievska was released from Russian captivity.
This was announced by President Volodymyr Zelensky in his video address.
"We managed to release from captivity "Taira" - Ukrainian paramedic Julia Paievska. I am grateful to everyone who worked for this result. "Taira" is already at home. We will continue to work to liberate everyone," the president said.
- On March 16, the Russians abducted Yulia Paievska "Taira" along with the driver.
- On May 20, the Associated Press released a video from the chest chamber of Ukrainian paramedic Yulia Paievska "Taira". Yulia managed to hand over to journalists 256 gigabytes of recordings showing two weeks of her life during the war in besieged Mariupol.