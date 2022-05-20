Associated Press shows video from the chest of captured Ukrainian paramedic Yulia “Tyra” Payevskaya

The Associated Press published a video from the chest chamber of Ukrainian paramedic Yuliшa Paшevska ("Tyra").

Yulшia managed to hand over to journalists 256 gigabytes of recordings showing two weeks of her life during the war in besieged Mariupol. At the time, the Associated Press was the last international journalist in the city.

In the video, "Tфшra" treats people, including a wounded boy and a girl. The boy cannot be saved. The Ukrainian paramedic also provides assistance to Russian prisoners of war.