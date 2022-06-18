Stories The war. Paramedic Tayra was released from Russian captivity, the European Commission advised granting Ukraine EU candidacy, Kyiv introduces a visa regime for Russians. Day 115: live coverage Author: Anhelina Sheremet Date: 00:00, 18 june 2022 Su-25 of the Air Force of Ukraine flies over Donetsk oblast, June 16, 2022. Getty Images / «Babel'» Ukrainian paramedic Yulia "Tayra" Paevska has been released from Russian captivity, she is already at home. The European Commission has recommended that Ukraine be granted candidate status for the European Union membership. The final decision will be made by European leaders at a summit on June 23-24. Ukraine will introduce a visa regime for Russians starting from July 1. Follow the main events of the 115th day of the war in the live text coverage (and here is what happened on June 17 ).