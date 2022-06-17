The war. Ukraine will check the readiness for a possible new invasion from Belarus, EU leaders have arrived in Kyiv, the Russians are storming Sievierodonetsk around the clock. Day 114: live coverage

The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky instructed to check the readiness of four oblasts for repelling a possible second invasion from Belarus (it is bordered by Chernihiv, Kyiv, Zhytomyr, Rivne and Volyn oblasts). The Prime Minister of Italy Mario Draghi, the President of France Emmanuel Macron, and the Chancellor of Germany Olaf Scholz visited Kyiv. They were accompanied by Romanian President Klaus Johannis. Ukraine handed them a full package of sanctions against Russia, and they supported Ukraineʼs application for EU candidate status. Meanwhile, in Luhansk Oblast, the Russians are storming Sievierodonetsk around the clock — the occupiers are trying to establish full control over the city, the fighting continues. Follow the main events of the one 114th day of the war in our live coverage (and here is what happened on June 16).