Zelenskyy ordered to check four oblasts in case of a second invasion from Belarus

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy instructed to check the readiness of four oblasts to repel in the event of a second invasion from Belarus.

This was announced by Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Oleksiy Danilov on the air of the program "Great Lviv Speaks".

For this reason, the day before, Zelenskyy convened a meeting of the commander-in-chiefʼs team. "All relevant bodies gave an assessment — what is happening there, in what condition the Belarusian army is today, how many military troops there are, what are the plans. All this is under the control of our president, and the team worked for quite a long time on this issue yesterday. And I think it is quite effective," Danilov said.

According to Danilov, Zelenskyy instructed to check the state of preparation in four oblasts, without specifying which ones. The oblasts that border Belarus are Chernihiv, Kyiv, Zhytomyr, Rivne and Volyn.