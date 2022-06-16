The war. The occupiers fired on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast with “Grad” missiles, the US will send weapons to Kyiv for another $1 bn, pro-Russian Socialist Party is now banned. Day 113: live coverage

Russian troops fired on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast again: they hit Zelenodolsk and Apostolove with “Grad” missiles. In Zelenodolsk, they targeted residential areas — several high-rise buildings were damaged. The places of shelling near the houses are littered with cluster munitions. A forest strip was occupied in Apostolove. Meanwhile, the United States is allocating a new $1 billion military aid package to Ukraine. It will include artillery and coastal defense systems, as well as ammunition for artillery and modern missile systems. In addition, the court banned the Socialist Party of Ukraine, which since 2018 was headed by a collaborator Ilya Kyva. It became the seventh political party banned as pro-Russian. Follow the main events of the 112th day of the war in our live coverage (and here is what happened on June 15).