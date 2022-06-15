Russian troops struck from “Uragan” in residential areas of Dnipropetrovsk oblast

Russian troops again fired on Dnipropetrovsk oblast. Hurricanes hit Zelenodolsk and Apostolove, said the head of the oblast military administration Valentyn Reznichenko.

In Zelenodolsk, residential neighborhoods were targeted — several high-rise buildings were damaged.

Previously, people were not injured.

The places of shelling near the houses are littered with cluster munitions. Pyrotechnics work.

A forest strip was occupied in Apostolove. Rescuers are working on the fire.