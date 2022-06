Russian troops fired on Synelnykove and Kryvyi Rih districts of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast. One person died, the head of the Oblast military administration, Valentyn Reznichenko, reported.

In the Pokrovsk community, a woman died. A house was destroyed in a shelling.

In the Zelenodolsk community, Russian troops fired on the city park from Uragans. There was a fire. No one was injured, and firefighters extinguished the fire.