The war. UAF shot down missiles over four western oblasts. Russians sent additional troops to Sievierodonetsk direction. Ukraine returned bodies of 64 Azovstal defenders. Day 112: live coverage

During the day of June 14, Ukrainian Air Defense Forces shot down enemy missiles that aimed at Lviv, Ivano-Frankivsk, Ternopil and Khmelnytskyi oblasts. In Zaporizhzhia oblast there was an exchange of bodies of the fallen soldiers. Ukraine returned 64 Azovstal defenders for a proper burial. In Sievierodonetsk direction, the Russian army strengthened its group by moving up to two battalion tactical groups in the Kreminna-Rubizhne area. Fighting for Sievierodonetsk continues: the Russians are trying to gain a foothold in the central part of the city. Follow the main events of the 112th day of the war in our live coverage (and here is what happened on June 14).