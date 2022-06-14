Morning report of the General Staff: Russian troops sent additional forces to the Sievierodonetsk direction

The General Staff of Ukraine published a morning report on the situation at the front as of June 14. The current situation is as follows:

In the Sivershchyna direction, Russian troops reinforced units of the western districtʼs tank army, which cover the Russian-Ukrainian border in the Bryansk and Kursk oblasts, with two battalion tactical groups of landing troops. The aggressor fired artillery at the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the border areas of Sumy and Chernihiv oblasts.

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy is trying to restrain the advance of the Armed Forces. Russian troops fired on the areas of Rubizhne, Ruska Lozova, Bayrak and Dementievka.

In the Slovyansk direction, the occupiers are concentrating their efforts on capturing the Bohorodychne point and creating conditions for the development of an attack on Slovyansk.

In the Lyman direction, the occupiers regrouped to develop an offensive in the Lyman-Raigorodok and Yampil-Siversk directions.

In the Sievierodonetsk direction, the enemy strengthened its group by moving to the area of settlements Kreminna — Rubizhne into two battalion tactical groups. Fighting continues for Sievierodonetsk — the Russians are trying to gain a foothold in the central part of the city.

In the Bakhmut direction, the enemy had a partial success — it was consolidated in the settlement of the Vidrodzhennia.

In the Kryvyi Rih direction, the enemy mined the coast of the Ingulets River along the Davydiv Brid-Kalynivske border.

In the Mykolayiv direction, in the areas of settlements Stanislav, Tomina Balka, Doslidne of Kherson oblast the enemy deployed to two jet batteries and one battery of barrel artillery.

There are five Kalibr cruise missile carriers in the Black Sea.