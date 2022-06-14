Stories The war. Russians hit Pryluky town with missiles and ruined all bridges to Sievierodonetsk. The Ukrainian Army liberated several settlements in Kherson Oblast and Donbas. Day 111: live coverage Author: Julia Sheredeha Date: 00:06, 14 june 2022 Rocket launcher system moves towards Lysychansk. June 12, 2022. Getty Images / «Babel'» The Russian Army has destroyed all three bridges that lead to Sievierodonetsk. It's already impossible to evacuate people or bring humanitarian aid to them. Also, the Russians stroke Pryluky city in Chernihiv Oblast with three missiles. Meanwhile, the Ukrainian Armed Forces moved the Donbas frontline 15 kilometers forward, liberated three villages and destroyed a lot of emeny machinery. Also thanks to Ukrainian counterattacks several communities in Kherson Oblast were liberated. Follow the key events of the 111th day of full-scale war in our live coverage (and here is what happened on June 13).