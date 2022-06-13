Russian troops destroyed all bridges leading to Sievierodonetsk. The Armed Forces control part of the city

The Russian army destroyed all three bridges leading to Sievierodonetsk. It is no longer possible to evacuate people and bring goods to the city.

This was announced by the head of the Luhansk oblast military administration Serhiy Haidai.

He clarified that the destruction of bridges is an advantage for the Russian army, which makes it difficult to supply weapons or reserves to Ukrainian troops." It is difficult but not impossible," Haidai stressed.

According to him, the propagandists of the "Luhansk Peopleʼs Republic" have already announced the complete capture of Sievierodonetsk. But this is not true. The Ukrainian military controls part of the city.

"They [the Russians] really control most of the city. 70-80%. But their claims that they control everything, that they completely surrounded the whole city, that everyone there is under siege is a lie," Haidai said.

He added that heavy fighting continues in Sievierodonetsk.

The conditions in which civilians find themselves are very difficult, as the Russians have destroyed all communications, destroyed hospitals and grocery stores. It will not be possible to restore the cityʼs infrastructure by winter.

The Russians are also shelling Lysychansk with heavy weapons. The situation in the city is also very difficult. But it is still possible to evacuate people from Lysychansk. It is also still possible to transport humanitarian goods to the city.