Evacuation due to missile strikes was announced in the Pryluky district

An evacuation has been announced due to Russian missile strikes in the Pryluky district (Chernihiv oblast).

This was reported by "Suspilne" (Ukrainian Public Broadcaster) with reference to the director of the Department of Civil Security and Defense of Chernihiv Oblast Military Administration Serhiy Boldyriev.

The evacuation was announced in the villages of Zayizd, Petrivske, Tykhe, and Sukhostavets of the Pryluky district. "The reason — there is a risk of fire because of missile strikes," he said.

Local authorities have not yet reported the extent of the destruction, casualties, and deaths.