The Armed Forces liberated three villages in Donbas and moved the front 15 km

The Ukrainian military liberated three villages in Donbas and destroyed Russian equipment.

This was reported by the Joint Forces.

It is not specified which villages were liberated from the Russian invaders, but it is specified that they are currently in the "gray" zone and completely under the control of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Over the past two weeks, the Armed Forces have moved the front by 15 kilometers.

"The enemyʼs artillery at the front is not silent even for a moment. But the numerical superiority of the enemy does not mean that the ruscists remain unpunished. Each of our answers inflicts significant losses on the occupiers. In some areas in Donbas, the Armed Forces are not only defending themselves but are also gradually advancing,” the statement reads.