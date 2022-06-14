Air defense forces shot down missiles over three western oblasts of Ukraine

In the afternoon of June 14, Ukrainian air defense forces shot down enemy missiles aimed at the territory of Lviv, Ternopil, and Khmelnytskyi oblasts.

The head of Lviv oblast Maksym Kozytskyi said that the air defense shot down a missile over Zolochiv. The wreckage of the downed rocket fell on the brickyard.

It is currently known that four people were injured. One of them is a child. The condition of the victims is assessed by doctors as mild and moderate. Launched a rocket from the southeast.

The head of the Ternopil Oblast State Administration, Volodymyr Trush, said that the air defense forces had shot down several enemy missiles over the oblast.

"Specialists went to the crash site of the downed missiles. Previously, there were no casualties or damage. The information is being clarified," Trush said.