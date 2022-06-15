The court banned the Socialist Party of Ukraine

The Eighth Court of Appeal of Lviv banned the Socialist Party of Ukraine.

This was reported by the CHESNO movement.

According to the court decision, the property of the Socialist Party and all its branches will be transferred to the state. The decision can be appealed to the Supreme Court.

The Socialist Party became the seventh political force banned as pro-Russian. Prior to that, the court ruled against the Opozyciynyi Bloc, Socialisty, Spravedlyvist ta Rozvytok, Derzhava, NASHI, Volodymyr Saldo Bloc. The relevant decisions were made by the court on June 8, 13 and 14.