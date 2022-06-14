6 pro-Russian parties have already been banned in Ukraine. The last one is the political force of the Kherson collaborationist Saldo

The Eighth Administrative Court of Appeal banned the activities of the Volodymyr Saldo Bloc party, a collaborationist who headed the occupying power in the Kherson oblast.

This was reported by the Security Service of Ukraine.

In total, 6 pro-Russian political forces are banned in Ukraine. These are the "Opposition Bloc", "Socialists", "Justice and Development", "State", "OURS" and "Vladimir Saldo Bloc". The relevant decisions were made by the court on June 8, 13, and 14.

"These political forces carried out anti-Ukrainian activities, promoted the war, and also created real threats to the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine. Representatives of these parties contributed to violence and crimes aimed at the illegal seizure of state power, as well as helped the enemy and engaged in collaborationist activities," the SBU said.