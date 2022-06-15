US President Joe Biden has announced a new $1 billion military aid package to Ukraine.

The White House informed about this on June 15 after a telephone conversation between Biden and President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky.

One billion dollars will be spent on additional artillery and coastal defense equipment, as well as ammunition for artillery and modern missile systems, which are needed for operations in Donbas.

The states also provide additional humanitarian assistance of $225 million in the form of drinking water, critical medical supplies, food, shelter, and money for families to buy basic necessities.