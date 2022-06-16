Germany and France have called for Ukraineʼs immediate EU candidate status

The leaders of France, Germany and Italy support giving Ukraine the status of a candidate for membership in the European Union.

This was reported by AFP.

"After meeting with Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the Presidential Palace on Thursday, the heads of state of Germany, Italy, Romania, and France called for "immediate" EU candidate status for Ukraine," the statement said.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz stated that Germany supports the status of a candidate for Ukraine and Moldova. "Ukraine is part of the European family," Scholz was quoted as saying by Franceʼs BFMTV.

French President Emmanuel Macron also supports the move. "In any case, we support Ukraineʼs status as a candidate for accession to the European Union," Macron said. He added that this status will be accompanied by a road map, as well as taking into account the situation in the Western Balkans.