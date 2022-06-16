France has officially supported granting Ukraine the status of a candidate for EU membership

French Minister for European Affairs Clement Beaune said that his country would support granting Ukraine the status of a candidate for accession to the European Union. This decision will be made by the leaders of the EU member states at the summit on June 23-24.

He said this in an interview with Franceinfo.

The journalist asked Bona about the attitude in France to the fact that the European Commission may recommend granting Ukraine the status of a candidate for accession to the European Union.

"I think we need to open negotiations and grant candidate status. We have a special responsibility because France still holds the presidency [of the Council of the EU. To give this signal, this perspective of accession is part of the support we have to give to Ukraine, "the Minister said.

Asked about the accelerated procedure, Beaune stressed that a signal to start negotiations should be given first. However, the negotiations themselves will take some time.

This interview was given by Beaune during a visit to Ukraine on June 16 by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, French President Emmanuel Macron, and Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi. The head of the Presidentʼs Office Andriy Yermak expressed hope that the three countries would support Ukraineʼs EU candidate status.