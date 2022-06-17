The European Commission has recommended that Ukraine be granted EU candidate status

The European Commission has recommended that Ukraine be granted candidate status as a member of the European Union.

This was announced by the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen.

The European Commission also recognized Ukraineʼs European perspective. In addition, the head of the European Commission conducted a general review of Ukraineʼs readiness to join the EU, noting that Ukraine has complied with the Association Agreement by 70%.

At the same time, von der Leyen stated that Ukraine needs to carry out reforms in the field of law enforcement and anti-corruption legislation. In addition, von der Leyen mentioned the Law on Deoligarchization and the fact that Ukraine should adopt the recommendations of the Venice Commission in the field of minority rights.

The President of the European Commission also announced the decision to grant EU candidate status to Moldova.