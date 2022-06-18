The head of the Luhansk Oblast State Administration Serhiy Haidai: in Sievierodonetsk fightings proceed, a difficult situation in Metyolkyne

The situation in Luhansk Oblast remains stably difficult: the Russians have thrown all their reserves in the Sievierodonetsk and Bakhmut directions.

This was reported on the air of the telethon on June 18 by the head of the Luhansk Oblast State Administration Serhiy Haidai.

Fighting continues in Sievierodonetsk, the difficult situation in the satellite villages of the city, in particular, heavy fighting was in Metyolkyne. In addition, the Russians are trying to cut off the route Lysychansk — Bakhmut, it is constantly under fire.

Despite the destruction of all bridges leading to Sievierodonetsk, communication with the city is maintained — there are ways to evacuate and bring everything people need.

Lysychansk also remains under full Ukrainian control, but the city is constantly under fire.