Three Russian missiles destroyed an oil depot in the Novomoskovsk district of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast. There are victims

In the evening, Russian troops fired on the Novomoskovsk district of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast several times. Three missiles destroyed an oil depot, which caused a severe fire.

This was announced by Oblast Military Administration head Valentyn Reznichenko.

Three people were injured. All the victims were taken to hospital.

During the day, the Russians carried out several missile attacks in different areas of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, said the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Administration Mykola Lukashuk.

Two people were injured in a rocket attack that day in Kryvyi Rih. The occupiers hit the object of social infrastructure. Two private houses and a garage were also destroyed.

In addition, during the day the Russians fired on the territory of the Apostolove Community, the power line was damaged, it has already been restored. The Russians also aimed at the Zelenodolsk community — Velyka Kostromka came under enemy fire. In both cases, there were no casualties or damage.