Two Russian Onyx missiles shot down over Odesa oblast

On the night of June 19, the air force shot down two Russian Onyx missiles over Odesa oblast.

This was reported by the operational command "South".

The occupiers launched missiles from the coastal missile complex, which is located in the temporarily occupied Crimea.

"The enemy is trying to destroy as much as possible the infrastructure of oblasts where no hostilities are taking place, in order to exert psychological pressure on the population and undermine the economic and strategic reserves of the state," the command said.