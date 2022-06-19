Evening summary of the General Staff: Russia attacks with aviation in the Bakhmut direction and continues to storm Sievierodonetsk

The General Staff of Ukraine has published an evening report as of June 19:
- In the Volyn and Polissya areas, the Belarusian military covers the border with Ukraine, prepares the positions in the Gomel Oblast, and conducts electronic reconnaissance.
- In the northern direction, the Russians are strengthening positions in the border areas of the Kursk Oblast, as well as increasing air defense systems in the Bryansk Oblast.
- In the Kharkiv direction, the Russian army intensively fired on the positions of Ukrainian troops with artillery and jet artillery, as well as conducted reconnaissance battles near the town of Rubizhne, but was unsuccessful.
- There were no active actions in the direction of Slovyansk. Russia is focusing on accumulating resources that could be used for advancing toward the city. The Russian army fired on Ukrainian positions and conducted air surveillance with drones.
- No active actions of the occupiers were recorded in the Lyman direction.
- In the Sievierodonetsk direction, Russia is conducting round-the-clock air reconnaissance with Orlan-10 drones, storming the city and trying to capture it completely. The fighting continues.
- In the Bakhmut direction, Russia launched helicopter strikes near Yakovlevka and rocket attacks in the areas of Travneve, Dolomitnoye, Zaitsevo, and New York.
- On the eastern outskirts of the village of Berestovo, Donetsk Oblast, Ukrainian soldiers repulsed the Russian assault.
- Russia has not been active in the Avdiivka, Kurakhove, Novopavliv and Zaporizhzhia areas. In the Avdiivka direction, there is an increase in the intensity of artillery shelling of the positions of the Armed Forces,
- Russia shelled the peaceful settlements of Lymany, Lupareve, Nova Zorya, Tavriyske, Novohryhorivka, Bilousove, Knyazivka, Topolyne, Velyka Kostromka, and Osokorivka in the South Bug area.
- In the Kherson Oblast, the Russian occupiers are increasing the air defense system.