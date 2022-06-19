The council banned Russian music in the media and public cities

The Verkhovna Rada has banned Russian music in the media and public cities.

This was announced by Peopleʼs Deputy Yaroslav Zheleznyak.

303 peopleʼs deputies voted for this decision. "For the period until the liberation of all occupied Ukrainian territories and the cessation of aggression by the Russian Federation to prohibit the reproduction of audiovisual works performed by citizens and residents of the aggressor state on radio, television, entertainment, public transport (public and private carriers)," in educational institutions, cultural and leisure institutions, hotel and restaurant business, cinemas, public space, etc.," the law reads.

By another decision, the parliament banned the import and distribution of books and other publishing products from Russia, the territories temporarily occupied by it and Belarus. 306 peopleʼs deputies voted for this decision.