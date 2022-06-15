Overview of the events of June 15: the occupiers fired on Dnipropetrovsk oblast from “Hurricanes”, the United States will send weapons to Ukraine for another billion dollars

At night, Russian troops shelled the city of Apostolove in Dnipropetrovsk oblast from the “Hurricanes”. The mayor said that 4 people were killed, 10 private homes and a hospital were damaged. In the morning, Russian troops fired on the Shalyhine community in Sumy oblast. Eight mortar shells arrived from the territory of Russia, no casualties. Fighting continues in Sievierodonetsk, Toshkivka, and Vrubivka, many wounded in Lysychansk. During the day, anti-aircraft missile units of the Armed Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces destroyed four cruise missiles and two drones of the Russian occupiers. Six people, including a one-year-old boy, were injured when a Russian rocket shot down over Zolochiv in Lviv oblast. All victims are in satisfactory condition.

80th separate airborne assault brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine showed a video of the "gun record" of Lviv paratroopers. On June 13, the brigadeʼs artillery destroyed two Hurricane MLRS complexes and a combat vehicle, one armored personnel carrier, a Tiger armored vehicle, two trucks, and an ammunition depot, presumably with Hurricane missiles.

In the Mykolaiv area, Ukrainian aviation struck on the concentration of the Russian occupiers. The losses of the Russians are currently being clarified, the Operational Command "South" reported.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces liquidated the Russian colonel, propagandist Sergei Postnov. He died on the night of June 14. The propagandist headed the Rosguard department and accompanied the occupiers in Hostomel, Kharkiv, and Luhansk oblasts.

In occupied Melitopol, Russians are stealing sunflower seeds from local farmers and harvesting cherries, Mayor Ivan Fedorov said. The stolen harvest is transported by rail to Crimea. The occupiers continue to buy cherries from local farmers for UAH 10 per kilogram.

Maksym Strelnyk, a member of the Izium City Council, announced the liberation of the villages of Spivakivka and Zavody in Kharkiv oblast. According to him, the Armed Forces liberated the villages located on both banks of the Siverskyi Donets River from the Russians. The General Staff did not officially report this information.

The court banned the Socialist Party of Ukraine, which since 2018 has been headed by a collaborator Ilya Kiva. It became the seventh political force banned as pro-Russian. In addition to the SPU, the parties "Opposition Bloc", "Socialists", "Justice and Development", "State", "OURS" and "Vladimir Saldo Bloc" are banned.

The prosecutorʼs office announced in absentia that the mayor of occupied Vovchansk Anatoliy Stepantsyi was suspected of treason — he sided with the occupiers.

The United States will provide Ukraine with intelligence for firing from multiple rocket launchers, primarily Western ones. The US Department of Defense said that the Ukrainian military is already completing training in the use of HIMARS and M270 MLRS jet systems.

Russia has a shortage in the market for drones. Prices have risen, and the Chinese company DJI has refused to supply products to Russia. DJI drones accounted for 90% of the market.

The Prime Minister of Montenegro, Dritan Abazovic, and the Prime Minister of Albania, Edi Rama, arrived in Kyiv. They have already visited Irpin.

Germany has frozen Russiaʼs assets of € 4.48 billion, according to Finance Minister Christian Lindner. Investments of companies were also frozen.

The United States is allocating a new $ 1 billion military aid package to Ukraine. It will include artillery and coastal defense systems, as well as ammunition for artillery and modern missile systems.