The United States will provide intelligence to Ukraine for strikes by volley fire systems

The United States will provide Ukraine with intelligence for firing from multiple rocket launchers, primarily Western ones.
This was announced at the Pentagon, according to Radio Liberty.
The US Department of Defense said that the Ukrainian military is already completing training in the use of HIMARS and M270 MLRS jet systems.
Separately, it was said once again that the United States plans to provide the Ukrainian army with everything necessary to defeat enemy targets on the territory of Ukraine. The Pentagon recognizes Russiaʼs quantitative advantage but says it is short-lived.
- On June 1, the Pentagon published a list of weapons that Ukraine will receive under 11 $ 700 million military aid packages. The list includes HIMARS, Mi-17 helicopters and Javelin MANPADS. Ukraine has promised not to use these weapons for Russian purposes.
- According to The New York Times, Western weapons are arriving in Ukraine faster than they can master. Soldiers of the Armed Forces sometimes have to fight with a Google translator.