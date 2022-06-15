The United States will provide intelligence to Ukraine for strikes by volley fire systems

The United States will provide Ukraine with intelligence for firing from multiple rocket launchers, primarily Western ones.

This was announced at the Pentagon, according to Radio Liberty.

The US Department of Defense said that the Ukrainian military is already completing training in the use of HIMARS and M270 MLRS jet systems.

Separately, it was said once again that the United States plans to provide the Ukrainian army with everything necessary to defeat enemy targets on the territory of Ukraine. The Pentagon recognizes Russiaʼs quantitative advantage but says it is short-lived.