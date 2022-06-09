WP: The United States and the United Kingdom have developed a plan to train the Ukrainian military in Western MLRS

Representatives of the United States and the United Kingdom have developed a training plan for the Ukrainian military to use Western multiple rocket launchers. It is now known that Ukraine will receive HIMARS and M270.

This was reported by The Washington Post.

US General Mark Millie noted that it is still a matter of training a "platoon of Ukrainian soldiers."

"We need to start with a rational and well-thought-out program in which they will be trained to a level that is effective," he said.

Military training will take 3-4 weeks. This will be an accelerated training course.

"Just throwing this weapon system into battle will not help. Training is needed to maximize the effectiveness of these weapons as high-precision systems," Millie added.

At the same time, the British side plans to train one Ukrainian platoon per training period.