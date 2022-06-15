In Russia, the deficit in the drone market — “hit” by the Chinese DJI

There is a shortage in the Russian drone market, and prices in some segments have tripled.

The Russian "Kommersant" writes about it.

The deficit began with the beginning of a full-scale military invasion of Ukraine and began to gain momentum due to the refusal of foreign companies to work with Russia.

One of the market participants said that the biggest blow was inflicted by the Chinese company DJI, which stopped deliveries to Russia. According to him, DJI occupies 90% of the drone market.

The Russian Center for Analysis of Strategies and Technologies said that the deficit was also affected by civic initiatives to purchase drones for Russian troops.

In addition, since February, drones have risen in price by 30% (similar to electronics prices), but in the professional segment, prices have tripled.